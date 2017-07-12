Ballots have been mailed, kicking off 2017 election

The Benton and Franklin county auditors mailed ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election on Wednesday.
Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 1 to count. The top two finishers in each race will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
The Benton County ballot includes eight primary elections for nonpartisan positions — two on the Kennewick City Council, four on the Richland City Council and two on the West Richland City Council.
It also includes an advisory vote on the race to complete the term of former Benton County Sheriff Steven Keane, who retired for health reasons earlier this year.
Appointed Sheriff Jerry Hatcher and Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin, both Republicans, are vying to succeed Keane. The race appears on the primary ballot because it is a partisan contest. However, the results are not binding and the two candidates will formally square off in November for the balance of Keane’s term, which expires next year.
Benton County drop boxes are at the county courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser, Benton City Hall, 708 Ninth St., West Richland City Hall, 3805 W. Van Giesen St., Jefferson Park in Richland, the Richland auditor’s annex, 101 Wellsian Way, the Kennewick Auditor’s annex, 5600 W. Canal Drive, and Kennewick City Hall, 210 W. Sixth Ave.
The Franklin County ballot includes six nonpartisan races, including two for Pasco School Board, two for Pasco City Council, one for Othello School Board and one for Connell City Council
Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton reminds voters that ballots have a new look after the county adopted updated election equipment. Voters will now fill in the oval beside their preferred candidate instead of the old system of drawing a link between two arrows.
Franklin County ballot drop boxes are positioned at the fire station at 2108 Road 84, Pasco, the election center, 116 N. Third Ave., Pasco, TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco., the auditor’s office and courthouse parking lot, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, and Connell PUD, 619 W. Clark St., Connell.
