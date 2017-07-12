Mount Rainier and the Nisqually Glacier can be seen from Alta Vista at Mount Rainier National Park.
July 12, 2017 12:12 PM

What you need to know about the price hike for national park senior passes

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Seniors have until Aug. 28 to pick up a lifetime national parks senior pass before the price jumps from $10 to $80.

The America the Beautiful passes are sold at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge office in Burbank without the $10 processing fee and delay of several months if purchased online.

“Since we are one of the few locations in eastern Washington to sell the passes, we’ve had a steady stream of people picking them up before the price increase,” said Denis McInturff, visitor services specialist at the McNary refuge. “That’s likely to turn to a flood now that a firm date has been set.”

People who are at least 62 years old can use the lifetime pass for entrance and day use fees at national parks and other federal recreation areas.

If a site charges a per-vehicle fee, the pass covers everyone in the car. If the site charges a fee per person, the senior pass admits the senior and three other adults.

After Aug. 28 an annual senior pass will also be available for $20 and four expired annual passes may be turned in for the $80 lifetime pass.

The increased fees for senior passes will support maintenance projects at parks and other federal recreation areas.

The McNary National Wildlife Refuge office is at 64 Maple St., Burbank. It is open weekdays 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 509-546-8333. for information.

