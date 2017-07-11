Who’s talking to your kid? Tri-City forums July 19, 20 to help parents understand online dangers

A 12-year-old girl meets a teen boy through a social media app and, after chatting with him for a few weeks, is persuaded to send nude photos of herself.
What she doesn’t know is the teen actually is an adult man who uploads those explicit pictures to the internet.
The girl unwittingly has become a child pornography victim, and her pictures forever will be in circulation online for predators to download.
The scenario isn’t hypothetical. It happens far too often.
Richland and Kennewick police and Washington State University Tri-Cities have partnered for a series of forums geared toward educating parents and youth about online dangers and safety steps.
The first presentation is 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 19 in the Richland college campus’ East Auditorium, 2710 Crimson Way.
It was planned long before the recent arrests of 26 men in a child sex sting in the Tri-Cities. But law enforcement officials say this operation is a perfect example of why such a forum is needed.
The Kennewick Police Department has since scheduled a second presentation for 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 20 at the station, 211 W Sixth Ave.
Young kids can stumble across things they don’t want to see online, and older kids might not be aware of the consequences of their actions, said Cerise Peck, Richland’s crime prevention specialist.
Kids are allowed to make mistakes to a certain degree. But some things, like sharing screenshots with nude pictures of other juveniles, can lead to criminal charges at the state or even the federal level, she said.
“Once you hit send, it is no longer yours. You cannot control it,” Peck said.
The upcoming presentation is to help parents understand what apps are available on a child’s cellphone and how they’re being used, how one shared picture can affect many people, and the law about photo sharing. Parents are encouraged to bring teen children to the session.
Richland Police Chief Chris Skinner and Kelly Crouch, a strategic advisor with the Washington Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Seattle, will address the group.
That will be followed by a question and answer session with Richland Sgt. Darryl Judge, who also is a member of the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Lt. James Mjor of the Washington State Patrol advises parents to monitor all internet traffic in their family, particularly because criminal investigations have found that would-be predators have no problem talking sexually with children.
“It all starts with the parents and it starts with educating the children,” Mjor said.
Keep your kids safe by verifying what they’re doing on their phones and computers, he added.
“These are kids making decisions that adults should be making. Eleven-year-olds should not be deciding to go and offer themselves as adults,” Mjor said. “We have to stick together on that and educate our kids on the dangers out there.”
