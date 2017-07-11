Creation Northwest returns to Kennewick fairgrounds this weekend

It’s one of the biggest Christian music festivals in the country, and it’s once again coming to Kennewick.
Creation Northwest runs Thursday to Saturday at the Benton County fairgrounds.
The festival includes several big-name musical acts, from Skillet to Family Force 5.
Some local talent also will take the stage, including Evan Egerer and Michelle Jarrett & Prevail.
Tickets still are available. Volunteers also are needed, with reduced price admission available for those who step up.
Between 30,000 and 40,000 people are expected to attend Creation Northwest over the festival’s run.
This year, a bull-riding competition is scheduled during the event. The Challenge of Champions Tour stops at the fairgrounds at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Plenty of other extras also are planned, from speakers to a prayer to evening movies.
For many, Creation Northwest — part of a family of Creation festivals — is a fun and meaningful tradition, said Maria Hansen, spokeswoman for the festival.
“Our main mission is to be a tribute to our creator,” she said. “So many people love the idea of coming together with thousands of other believers and experiencing this great movement.”
People living near the fairgrounds have complained about noise from the festival in the past. Hansen said organizers are diligent about keep decibel levels within required limits.
This year, Creation Northwest is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
“Support from the local community has meant a lot,” Hansen said, noting festival leaders are happy the event has found a home in Kennewick after moving from other spots in past years.
The milestone anniversary is special, she said.
“The fact that we’ve been able to keep going and see all these lives change for Christ — it’s an amazing feeling,” she said.
Headliners
The headlining band Thursday is Family Force 5. Speaker Nick Hall also will take the stage and the film I’m Not Ashamed will screen.
On Friday, Relient K and the worship band Hillsong Young & Free are the headliners. The main speaker is Bob Lenz and the film The Case For Christ will screen.
On Saturday, Tenth Avenue North and Skillet are the headlining musical acts, with main speaker Preston Centuolo.
Evan Egerer will take the stage at 12:40 p.m. Thursday and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and Michelle Jarrett & Prevail will perform at 5:40 p.m. Friday and then lead worship that day at 6:30 p.m., according to the tentative schedule. Check the schedule for updates at creationfest.com/nw/schedule.
Tickets
Tickets range from $45 for a single-day general admission to $105 for the entire event.
Junior admission, for kids age 7 to 13, is $35. Children age 6 and younger are admitted for free.
Camping also is available, starting at $20 for a standard site with cold showers.
Tickets are available at creationfest.com/nw/tickets and at the gate.
Call for volunteers
Creation Northwest is in need of volunteers, especially for Wednesday afternoon.
People willing to pitch in for a few shifts can get full-event tickets for as low as $20, Hansen said. To sign up, email volunteer@creationfest.com or go to the office at the fairgrounds.
