Local

July 10, 2017 7:49 PM

Mental illness classes offered in July, August

Tri-City Herald

The Tri-Cities and Yakima chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are offering the NAMI Family-to-Family Program for families, significant others, and friends of those with mental illness.

The free educational program, which shares information on mental illnesses, is taught by NAMI-trained family members and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.

Classes are held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 12 at Lourdes Counseling Center, 1175 Carondelet Drive, Richland. Lunch will be provided.

Register by emailing namitricities@gmail.com. For more information, visit nami.org.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Child sex sting press conference in Richland

Child sex sting press conference in Richland 1:49

Child sex sting press conference in Richland
Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases
Officer-involved shooting 0:16

Officer-involved shooting

View More Video