Mental illness classes offered in July, August

The Tri-Cities and Yakima chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) are offering the NAMI Family-to-Family Program for families, significant others, and friends of those with mental illness.
The free educational program, which shares information on mental illnesses, is taught by NAMI-trained family members and includes presentations, discussions and interactive exercises.
Classes are held Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 12 at Lourdes Counseling Center, 1175 Carondelet Drive, Richland. Lunch will be provided.
Register by emailing namitricities@gmail.com. For more information, visit nami.org.
Comments