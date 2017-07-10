Local

July 10, 2017 7:46 PM

Tri-Cities Pride Festival is July 16

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities Pride will hold its annual Pride Festival on July 16 in Richland.

The event begins with a march at 1:30 p.m. at Richland’s John Dam Plaza, followed by a festival from 2 to 6 p.m.

The march route begins at the HAPO stage, proceeds north along George Washington Way, west on Swift Boulevard and south on Jadwin Avenue, returning at the stage. The festival include music, entertainment, booths, games and prizes.

The festival will be proceeded by a family friendly gay skate at Rollarena Skating Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 15. Cost is $5.

The events are organized by Out and About and My Friends Place.

