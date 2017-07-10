Tuesday, July 11 is 7-Eleven day ... free Slurpees for all!

There are plenty of reasons to celebrate over the course of a given year. But buried within the standard Christmas, Thanksgiving and Fourth of July holidays are days like March 14 — pie day (3.14).
And Tuesday, July 11, is another: 7-Eleven Day (7/11). Or, as it better know to fans of a certain frozen concoction: Slurpee day.
Once a year, the convenience store franchise throws open its doors and welcomes all for a free small Slurpee. The catch: get there between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. (11-7 ... opposite day).
There are four 7-Eleven locations in Kennewick, three in Richland, and two in Pasco.
So whether you are into the tried and true of Wild Cherry or Blue Raspberry, or choose to live on the wild side with Apocolyptic Ice or Zilched Lime Twist, Tuesday is your day to get a free one.
