Merlot wine grapes grown on Red Mountain.
July 09, 2017 6:26 PM

Red Mountain grower recommended for KID Board

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Kennewick Irrigation District Board is recommending a charter member of the Red Mountain American Viticulture Area for a board vacancy.

James Holmes was one of three KID members to apply for the board seat held by Patrick McGuire, who retired from the board.

Holmes has 45 years of farm development and operation experience in the Red Mountain area, according to his application. He is a past vice president of the Washington Wine Association.

He also has engineering experience, working in research and development management at Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

The board will forward its recommendation to the Benton County Commission, which will pick the new board member.

