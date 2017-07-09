Thirteen eateries fail restaurant inspections

Thirteen Mid-Columbia eateries and food retailers face fresh visits from the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team after missing the mark on their most recent inspections.
The health district rates food service establishments on a 418-point scale. Those earning 25 or more of the more serious red points on their initial routine inspection or 10 or more on subsequent re-inspection face follow-up visits.
Ten establishments in the current listings earned perfect scores.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Bento Teriyaki, 61 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 19, routine (65 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. June 20, first follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Bonefish Grill, 133 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 23, routine (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, consumer advisory lacks reminder statement.
Dupus Boomers, 502 Swift Blvd., Richland, June 23, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
Emerald of Siam (caterer), John Dam Plaza, Richland, June 17, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink improperly used, improper hot holding.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries, 2671 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 20, first follow-up to May 24 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Gaslight Bar & Grill, 99 Lee Blvd., Richland, June 20, first follow-up to April 17 routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
Hacienda Del Sol, 5024 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 20, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Hampton Inn, 486 Bradley Blvd., Richland, June 23, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions accurately, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Mustang Grill/Cafe Villa, 602 Seventh St., Prosser, June 22, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, menu lacks consumer advisory.
QDoba Mexican Eats, 2673 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 20, routine (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Red Bento Teriyaki, 1320 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, June 20, second follow-up to May 1 routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, room temperature storage.
Taco Bell, 5031 Road 68, Pasco, June 19, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Viera’s Bakery & Espresso (bakery), 430 W. Lewis St., Pasco, June 23, first follow-up to May 16 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland, June 23, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Anthology Events (caterer), 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 16, first follow-up to May 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Applebee’s, 606 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 21, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Broadway Flying ‘J’ Truck Stop, 2216 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, June 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Carl’s Jr., 1026 N. Colorado St., Kennewick, June 21, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco, June 20, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Hop Jacks, 2675 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 21, first follow-up to May 12 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
IHOP, 6511 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 21, routine (20 red, 3 blue)
Latte Lovin Espresso (mobile) 1903 Terminal Drive, Richland, June 17, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Ken Serier Concession, 209-1/2 W. Sixth Ave., Kennewick, June 23, routine (10 red, 3 blue)
King City Truck Stop, 2100 E. Hillsboro St., Pasco, June 23, first follow-up to May 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
La Cabana #2 (deli), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, June 20, second follow-up to April 26 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
MOD Pizza, 7803 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 20, routine (15 red, 15 blue)
Noodle Zone/Thai-Go-Pho, 6605 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 19, first follow-up to May 8 routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (demo), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Food Depot, 1309 Meade Ave., Prosser, June 22, routine, Deli (5 red, 5 blue), Meat (0 red, 0 blue), Store (5 red, 0 blue)
Red Apple Market (deli), 902 S. Washington St., Kennewick, June 23, first follow-up to May 3 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Red Apple Market (store), 902 Washington St., Kennewick, June 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell, 530 Swift Blvd., Richland, June 23, first follow-up to June 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Taqueria El Tacoyote, 1623 W. Lewis St., Pasco, June 23, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Target, 2941 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 20, routine, coffee (0 red, 0 blue), deli (0 red, 5 blue), store (0 red, 0 blue)
The Flavorful Dish, 505 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 21, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
The Landing Bistro & Lounge, 430 George Washington Way, Richland, June 20, first follow-up to April 13 routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Walmart (Deli), 4820 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 19, second follow-up to April 24 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
