Pasco crews tackling weeds in streets after unusual winter, spring

Pasco Public Works crews are out removing pesky and unsightly weeds that are growing in the streets to help keep the city clean and attractive.
Crews are using sweepers and spray units to apply the herbicide, which kills weeds on contact.
It is similar to what can be purchased over the counter from hardware stores, but in this case the application is being done by licensed city employees, according to a Pasco news release.
The focus is all east-west and north-south arterials, major business areas like Oregon Avenue, Road 68, the Autoplex and Broadmoor Boulevard, and residential areas.
Weed cleanup already has been completed in downtown Pasco.
The city is asking people to be patient and give the spray vehicles and equipment room to maneuver because they move slowly.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we get to all the areas of the city with this weed control effort,” Public Works Superintendent John Millan said in the news release.
“The unusual winter and spring this year has kept our street crews incredibly busy keeping the streets up to our high standards.”
Public Works expects the project to last through July. Residents who see an area that has been missed can call 509-545-3462.
