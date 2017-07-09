Pasco Public Works crews are out removing pesky and unsightly weeds that are growing in the streets to help keep the city clean and attractive. In 2010, city employees used golf carts equipped with sprayers to apply weed killer along sidewalks, curbs and gutters.
Pasco Public Works crews are out removing pesky and unsightly weeds that are growing in the streets to help keep the city clean and attractive. In 2010, city employees used golf carts equipped with sprayers to apply weed killer along sidewalks, curbs and gutters. File Tri-City Herald
Pasco Public Works crews are out removing pesky and unsightly weeds that are growing in the streets to help keep the city clean and attractive. In 2010, city employees used golf carts equipped with sprayers to apply weed killer along sidewalks, curbs and gutters. File Tri-City Herald

Local

July 09, 2017 2:48 PM

Pasco crews tackling weeds in streets after unusual winter, spring

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

Pasco Public Works crews are out removing pesky and unsightly weeds that are growing in the streets to help keep the city clean and attractive.

Crews are using sweepers and spray units to apply the herbicide, which kills weeds on contact.

It is similar to what can be purchased over the counter from hardware stores, but in this case the application is being done by licensed city employees, according to a Pasco news release.

The focus is all east-west and north-south arterials, major business areas like Oregon Avenue, Road 68, the Autoplex and Broadmoor Boulevard, and residential areas.

Weed cleanup already has been completed in downtown Pasco.

The city is asking people to be patient and give the spray vehicles and equipment room to maneuver because they move slowly.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we get to all the areas of the city with this weed control effort,” Public Works Superintendent John Millan said in the news release.

“The unusual winter and spring this year has kept our street crews incredibly busy keeping the streets up to our high standards.”

Public Works expects the project to last through July. Residents who see an area that has been missed can call 509-545-3462.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases 1:00

Sentencing of former teacher Tonie Ann Reiboldt for child sex cases
Officer-involved shooting 0:16

Officer-involved shooting
Tri-City resident runs the Grand Canyon rim to rim 0:53

Tri-City resident runs the Grand Canyon rim to rim

View More Video