Northwest salmon are the stuff of legends. Despite millions, the species struggles to survive. Can we save them — and at what price?

For hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support. Ali Rizvi and Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy