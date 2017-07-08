Smoking, campfire restrictions increased in Umatilla National Forest

Fire-prevention restrictions in the Umatilla National Forest have been ramped up effective this weekend.
Smoking is allowed only in enclosed vehicles, buildings or cleared areas.
Vehicles cannot drive on areas with grass, including roads that have not been cleared..
Campfires are allowed only in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings with an additional three-foot radius cleared of flammable material, including overhanging branches. A gallon of water and shovel must be nearby.
Chainsaws cannot be used from 1 to 8 p.m., and a one-hour fire watch is required after they are turned off. Operators must have an ax, shovel and fire extinguisher.
