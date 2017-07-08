Night Argent to release new record, celebrate with Pasco show

The guys of Night Argent have always been do-it-yourself when it comes to their music — handling everything from songwriting to production on their own.
But last year, the Tri-City rockers were invited to Los Angeles to work with acclaimed producer John Feldmann.
His outside perspective added something different, something new.
“It was interesting getting to work with someone who came to our music with fresh ears,” said Chase Manhattan, Night Argent’s frontman.
The result, a new EP called The Fear, stays true to Night Argent’s anthemic alt pop sound while also exploring new depths.
The Fear drops July 14. Night Argent plans a free all-ages show that night at The Scarlet Room in Pasco to celebrate.
Manhattan said he and his bandmates are proud of the record.
Buzz is building.
The music site Nü Sound called the EP “an anthemic message of hope. One that should be played in an arena.”
Wolf in a Suit raved about Dreamcatcher, the first single, calling it a “mesmerizing and hypnotizing masterpiece.”
Feldmann, who’s collaborated with bands from Blink 182 to Neon Trees, co-wrote three songs with Night Argent on The Fear, including Dreamcatcher.
The soaring, infectious track sets the tone for the record, Manhattan said.
“The whole concept behind it was getting out of your own way,” he said. “A lot of people let fear get in the way of accomplishing goals or dreams, because they’re afraid of failing. If you get out of your own way, it’s incredible what you’re able to do.”
The guys also worked with producer Steven Solomon on a song on The Fear, and wrote two more on their own.
The EP was mixed and mastered by Brook Floyd at the local Rainmaker Studios, which is owned by Manhattan.
Along with Manhattan on lead vocals and guitar, Night Argent includes Shane Santanna on keys, guitar and drums, Evan Taylor on bass and Zac Burrell on drums.
They all hail from the Tri-Cities, and celebrating the release of The Fear at home is exciting, Manhattan said.
“All of us have spent the majority of our lives here. It’s where we played our first shows. It’s where our family and friends and biggest support systems are,” he said.
“Bands sometimes say that the hardest place to break through is your hometown, because people have grown up with you and might not take you seriously. But people here have been more supportive than we could have ever dreamed,” Manhattan said. “It’s fun for us to be able to share our hard work with our family, friends and the people we’ve grown up around.”
The Fear is being released via Outerloop Records. To pre-order, go to nightargentofficial.com.
While you’re waiting for the EP, check out Night Argent’s arresting new video for the song Mannequin, available on YouTube now.
Manhattan said to watch for more videos soon. The band is playing the Tinnabulation Music Festival in Spokane in September, sharing the bill with the likes of OK GO, American Authors and more.
The EP release show starts at 8 p.m. July 14 at The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Road 72, Pasco. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
