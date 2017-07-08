See3Slam basketball tournament in Richland

New Big Three's Trayton Dwyer takes a shot as Asuanti Foner of Airballers guards him during the See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland. See3Slam is a three on three basketball tournament. Funds raised at See3Slam support local charities and provide cataract surgeries in Africa through Gifting the Gift of Sight.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
Locals watch the See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
Gavin Walther, 9, Brody Fortney, 9, and Cruz Waltze, 8, take a break during the See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland. Gavin Walther is accompanied by his parents Tanya and Bill Walther. Brody Fortney is accompanied by his parents Brandy and Brian Fortney. Cruz Waltze is accompanied by his parents Jenna and Kris Waltze.
Philip Croft attempts to block Mikila Salazar as she shoots the ball during See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
Fast and Furious' Amia Ibarra, 11, guards Destinee Medina, 11, of She Got Game during See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
New Big Three's Taylor Elizondo looks to make a pass during See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
People watch the game and relax during the See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
Athletes warm up before the start of a game during the See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland.
John Castillo, 8, pours cherry flavoring onto his snow cone during See3Slam tournament on Saturday in Richland. John Castillo was accompanied by his father Gary Castillo, a score keeper.
