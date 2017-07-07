Local

July 07, 2017 11:02 AM

Aerial spraying for mosquitoes planned in Richland, West Richland

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Benton County Mosquito Control will be using an airplane to spray areas of Richland, West Richland, Grandview and Mabton for adult mosquitoes Monday.

Spraying will begin at sunset or later and take a couple of hours to complete.

In the Tri-Cities areas to be sprayed include W.E. Johnson Park, along part of Keene Road and northeast to the Yakima River, Leslie Canyon, Yakima River Deltas and surrounding areas

Riverside Drive and nearby areas will be sprayed in West Richland.

Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Yakima and Umatilla counties so far this year.

