Brunch event Saturday to assist cancer patients

The Tri-City cancer support group Warrior Sisterhood is hosting a brunch Saturday to support area cancer patients and survivors.
The “Bubbles and Brunch” event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Tap and Barrel, 112 Keene Road in Richland.
Tickets cost $40 a person and include the brunch buffet and a mimosa. A portion of the money goes to support the Warrior Sisterhood.
The Tri-Cities Cancer Center program delivers gift bags to chemotherapy patients and provides Visa gift cards to newly diagnosed women.
The menu includes a fruit and yogurt bar, eggs Benedict with ham or smoked salmon, pork belly hash, blueberry and ricotta pancakes and a champagne bar with strawberries, orange juice or peach puree.
Tickets are available through an Eventbrite website, bit.ly/Bubblesandbrunch or at the door.
For more information, email tcwarriorsisterhood@gmail.com.
