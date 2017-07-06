Warrior Sisterhood, a Tri-Cities Cancer Center program, is raising funds to help patients during a brunch.
Local

Brunch event Saturday to assist cancer patients

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

July 06, 2017 7:15 PM

The Tri-City cancer support group Warrior Sisterhood is hosting a brunch Saturday to support area cancer patients and survivors.

The “Bubbles and Brunch” event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-Cities Tap and Barrel, 112 Keene Road in Richland.

Tickets cost $40 a person and include the brunch buffet and a mimosa. A portion of the money goes to support the Warrior Sisterhood.

The Tri-Cities Cancer Center program delivers gift bags to chemotherapy patients and provides Visa gift cards to newly diagnosed women.

The menu includes a fruit and yogurt bar, eggs Benedict with ham or smoked salmon, pork belly hash, blueberry and ricotta pancakes and a champagne bar with strawberries, orange juice or peach puree.

Tickets are available through an Eventbrite website, bit.ly/Bubblesandbrunch or at the door.

For more information, email tcwarriorsisterhood@gmail.com.

