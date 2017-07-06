Richland’s George Washington Way will be closed between Swift Boulevard and Knight Street this weekend for the See3Slam Tournament and related activities.
July 06, 2017 6:26 PM

Stretch of Richland’s GWay to close for See3Slam this weekend

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

A two-block section of Richland’s George Washington Way will close for the weekend during the annual See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.

The stretch between Knight Street and Swift Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. Friday and open at 6 p.m. Sunday. Detour signs will be posted.

Traffic will be directed to Jadwin Avenue.

The parking lot off Knight Street at John Dam Plaza will be closed in connection with the tournament. Participants are encouraged to park at Richland City Hall, 505 Swift Blvd., at the federal building or along Lee Boulevard.

