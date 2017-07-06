Stretch of Richland’s GWay to close for See3Slam this weekend

A two-block section of Richland’s George Washington Way will close for the weekend during the annual See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
The stretch between Knight Street and Swift Boulevard will close at 6 p.m. Friday and open at 6 p.m. Sunday. Detour signs will be posted.
Traffic will be directed to Jadwin Avenue.
The parking lot off Knight Street at John Dam Plaza will be closed in connection with the tournament. Participants are encouraged to park at Richland City Hall, 505 Swift Blvd., at the federal building or along Lee Boulevard.
