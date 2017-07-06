Barnstorming aircraft to land Sunday at Prosser Airport

The Prosser Airport will host about 30 antique and classic aircraft on Sunday during a barnstorm-style tour.
The public is welcome and the peak viewing time is between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. The collection includes pre-World War II Howards and Interstates, Stearman and Fairchild military trainers and numerous postwar aircraft.
The Pacific Northwest Antique Aircraft Air Tour is organized by the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club. Prosser is the first of five stops in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
