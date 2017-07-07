Awards and achievements

Richland High grad promoted to major in Air Force
Brett Johnson has been promoted to the rank of major in the U.S. Air Force.
Johnson is serving as Deputy Staff Judge Advocate with Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn. He has served in the military for seven years.
Johnson is the son of Austin Ray and Susan Johnson of Richland. He is a 1994 graduate of Richland High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2001 from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Chase J. Silguero-Gonzales graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Silguero-Gonzales is the daughter of Edith Silguero of Kennewick. She is a 2016 graduate of Kennewick High School.
▪ U.S. Air Force Airman Jasmin M. Castaneda graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Castaneda is the daughter of Maria Flores of Sunnyside and Victor Lua of Grandview, and wife of Benny Castaneda of Pasco. She is a 2015 graduate of Sunnyside High School.
▪ Bethany M. Dorian has graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo. She earned a bachelor of science degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. She is the daughter of Sandra Rosenau of Richland and is a 2012 graduate of Hanford High School.
CBC students win awards at SkillsUSA competition
Chase Pelton and Jackson Taylor, both Columbia Basin College students, received Skill Point certifications at the 2017 SkillsUSA Championships in Kentucky.
The competition is for career and technical students, and includes demonstrations of technical, work place and personal skills through occupational and leadership competitions.
Pelton of Kennewick was honored for practical nursing, and Taylor of Richland was honored for extemporaneous speaking.
Awards and honors
The following students were named on the dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore.
Hermiston — Tavin Headings, junior, journalism.
Pasco — Makayla Fitchett, senior, social work; Ashley Peterson, senior, biology.
Prosser — Christina Barnett, sophomore, psychology; David Ledesma, sophomore, nursing; Kyla Norell, sophomore, biology.
Richland — McKenna Dean-Hill, junior, social work; Taylor Lindquist, senior, biblical studies.
Walla Walla — Sarah Gibbs, sophomore, music education; Colby Watilo, junior, psychology.
▪ The following students are recent graduates at George Fox University.
Pasco — Makayla Fitchett, bachelor of social work degree; Ashley Peterson, bachelor of science in biology.
Sunnyside — Hannah Pettey, bachelor of arts in psychology.
West Richland — Brennan Rains, bachelor of arts in organizational communication.
▪ Pepperdine University student Dorothy Kump of Richland was named to the Seaver College dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.
▪ Alexandria A. Corral, of Richland, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in communication from McDaniel College. Corral was also named to the spring dean’s list with high honors.
▪ Julie A. Little of Richland was named to dean’s list at Clemson University, Clemson, S.C. for spring semester. Little is majoring in chemical engineering.
▪ Francesca Smith of Richland was named to spring semester dean’s list at UW-Whitewater, Whitewater, Wis.
▪ Sophie Podhaisky of Richland was selected to serve as a strengths coach for the 2017-18 school year in the Clifton Strengths Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business. Podhaisky is a senior marketing and management major.
Comments