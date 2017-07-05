More hot weather for Tri-Cities this week, month could be near normal

Zander Zackula, 12, climbs over the Aquaglide while his brother, Zane Zackula, 8, pulls on his leg as they race each other at the Pasco Memorial Pool on Wednesday. Highs are expected to be 102 Thursday and 103 Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory has been issued through Friday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald