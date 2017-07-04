Local

Two injured in rollover collision on Interstate 182 near Richland

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

July 04, 2017 5:01 PM

A woman and a teen were injured when their car rolled on Interstate 182 Tuesday afternoon.

Maria E. Rivera, 44, of Yakima, was driving east in a Subaru Legacy when she allegedly changed lanes near Queensgate Drive and hit a GMC Acadia, the Washington State Patrol said. After the hitting the SUV, Rivera overcorrected and the car rolled.

Rivera and her 14-year-old passenger were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, they are being evaluated.

The GMC’s driver, Gilbert A. Hendricks, 66, of Zillah, was not injured.

The WSP said Rivera was at fault and cited her for improper lane change.

