Two injured in rollover collision on Interstate 182 near Richland

A woman and a teen were injured when their car rolled on Interstate 182 Tuesday afternoon.
Maria E. Rivera, 44, of Yakima, was driving east in a Subaru Legacy when she allegedly changed lanes near Queensgate Drive and hit a GMC Acadia, the Washington State Patrol said. After the hitting the SUV, Rivera overcorrected and the car rolled.
Rivera and her 14-year-old passenger were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, they are being evaluated.
The GMC’s driver, Gilbert A. Hendricks, 66, of Zillah, was not injured.
The WSP said Rivera was at fault and cited her for improper lane change.
