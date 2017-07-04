Silver Dollar Fire about 60 percent contained, no structures damaged

Officials estimated on Tuesday the Silver Dollar Fire is 60 percent contained.
The blaze burned about 20,000 acres including a portion of land on the Hanford Reservation.
About 400 people are spending Tuesday working towards fully containing the brush and grass fire that started at noon on Sunday about 35 miles outside of Yakima.
A wet winter combined with a cool, wet spring to lengthen the grass and brush growing season.
The wind is pushing the flames east southeast east. A night shift worked to make sure the fire didn’t advance past the containment lines.
Officials are not sure how much the fire grew overnight, said Jacob Welsh, the Silver Dollar Fire’s information officer.
The fire has threatened 25 homes and five other buildings since it started, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
Welsh said no structures have been damaged.
Firefighters used heavy equipment Monday to build containment lines along highways 24 and 240, just north of the Richland city limits. The work prompted the Washington State Department of Transportation to close the roads.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
A haze was visible near Richland Tuesday morning, but Washington State Department of Ecology air monitoring stations list the air quality in the area as good.
Officials are also spending Tuesday working on assessing the repairs necessary to fix damage caused by firefighting efforts.
The command post for the fire is set up at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland. The federal, state, county and city agencies are cooperating in battling the blaze.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
