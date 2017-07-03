Local

July 03, 2017 5:49 PM

Richland cops seek pair who took gun, tools from parked car

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

The Richland Police Department is seeking a pair identified from video taken when they stopped at a convenience store before they broke into a vehicle parked nearby, taking a handgun, tools and other items.

The pair were recorded on video between 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday when they stopped at Neighbors Conoco and Knight Street and Stevens Drive for gas and snacks.

From there, they drove a red Chevrolet pickup across the street to a Les Schwab shop, where they are suspected of breaking into a vehicle parked behind the tire store.

Share tips and information by calling 509-628-0333 or emailing mhayter@ci.richland.wa.us

  Comments  

