Richland cops seek pair who took gun, tools from parked car

The Richland Police Department is seeking a pair identified from video taken when they stopped at a convenience store before they broke into a vehicle parked nearby, taking a handgun, tools and other items.
The pair were recorded on video between 4 and 5 p.m. Saturday when they stopped at Neighbors Conoco and Knight Street and Stevens Drive for gas and snacks.
From there, they drove a red Chevrolet pickup across the street to a Les Schwab shop, where they are suspected of breaking into a vehicle parked behind the tire store.
Share tips and information by calling 509-628-0333 or emailing mhayter@ci.richland.wa.us
