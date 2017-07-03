White Bluffs Boat Launch closed due to fire

The White Bluffs Boat Launch on the Columbia River was closed Monday as a precaution because of the Silver Dollar Fire burning to the west.
No time has been set to reopen the launch, but it could happen as soon as the Fourth of July, said Dan Haas, visitor services manager for the Hanford Reach National Monument.
The Columbia River also is closed to boating from near the Vernita Bridge upriver to near the Priest Rapids Dam. Water from the river is being used for fire suppression by aircraft.
Updates on the boat launch will be recorded on a telephone hotline, 509-546-8325.
