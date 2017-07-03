Week in photos July 2-8, 2017

July 3, 2017 - A new disc golf course with 18 holes is going in at “Big Cross” off Road 36 in Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 3, 2017 - Members of the Tri-Cities Disc Golf Club have had several work days with Pasco Parks & Recreation staff and Pasco Kiwanians to pour concrete tee pads and prepare the 18 holes for a new disc golf course at “Big Cross” off Road 36.
Courtesy Nick Johnson
July 3, 2017 - Kiele McClure, 8, and her brother Kai McClure, 11, of Prosser, enjoy the weather as they go tubing down the Columbia River with their family near Chiawana Park in Pasco on Saturday. Sunny skies and hot weather have been the backdrop for the weekend leading up to the Fourth of July.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 2, 2017 - Shawna and John Holland of Richland have devoted the in-law apartment in the basement and their yard and pool to hosting Airbnb guests. The extra money helps with bills, tuition for their college-age daughter and retirement planning.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 2, 2017 - The pool and backyard of Shawna and John Holland’s Richland home is dedicated to their Airbnb guests. The extra money helps with bills and tuition for their college-aged daughter.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 2, 2017 - Hector Ramos laughs as he watches Jose Ramos push David Ramos on a merry-go-round swing during the second annual Ramos family reunion Saturday at the west side of Chiawana Park in Pasco. The Ramoses are from Pasco and had family coming in from California.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 2, 2017 - An architect’s concept of what the new Columbia Basin College student housing will look like.
Courtesy CBC
July 2, 2017 - Intermountain Alpine Club hiking along the Tieton River Nature Trail near the near the Oak Creek Wildlife Recreation Area west of Yakima.
Paul Krupin
Courtesy photo