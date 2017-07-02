Health officials inspect 49 Mid-Columbia food establishments

(Editor’s note: This column marks the first anniversary of the Tri-City Herald’s joint venture with the Benton-Franklin Health District to publish restaurant inspections. Share your thoughts and comments at wculverwell@tricityherald.com.)
Eleven local establishments failed health department inspections and 16 earned perfect scores for the week of June 10-16.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspects more than 1,000 retail establishments that sell or serve food to the public.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale, with red points awarded for serious safety and sanitation problems and blue points awarded for less-pressing issues. Those receiving 25 or more red points on routine inspections and 10 or more red points on a re-inspection are automatically rechecked.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php. Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Chuck E. Cheese, 2600 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, June 13, routine (30 red, 3 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Circle K, 4201 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, June 12, routine (40 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).
El Jazmin (Meat), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 13, routine (50 red, 10 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no soap or paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding, no thermometer present, unapproved procedures.
Graze-A Place To Eat, 735 The Parkway, Richland, June 12, first follow-up to May 16 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper produce washing.
Lep-re-Kon (Deli), 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 13, routine (40 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper cooling procedures.
Love Curry Indian Cuisine, 5025 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 16, routine (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Mezzo Thai Fusion (Caterer), 110 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 16, routine (80 red, 13 blue)
Notes: No catch bucket at temporary hand wash set up, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
Red Lion Hotel, 802 George Washington Way, Richland, June 14, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No cold water at hand sink, improper produce washing, food not in good condition.
Salsitas Tacos Grill (mobile), 1901 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 14, routine (110 red, 10 blue)
Notes: No active control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer present. June 15 follow-up (35 red, 0 blue), Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
Seoul Sushi, 701 The Parkway, Richland, June 12, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Wok King, 7011 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 6, routine (125 red, 20 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, items stored in hand sink, cross contamination, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, no thermometer, consumer advisory not complete. June 7, first follow-up (35 red, 0 blue), Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albertsons (deli), 5024 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 12, first follow-up to April 28 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
All American Java, 2602 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, June 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Azteca, 6505 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 13, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Bombing Range Brewing Co., 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, June 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 7407 Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 12, first follow-up to May 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Mia, 607 George Washington Way, Richland, June 12, first follow-up to May 5 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Charbonneau Retirement, 8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, June 12, first follow-up to April 20 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Club 24, 241 S. Union St., Kennewick, June 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Crow’s Nest, 1 Crow Butte Park Road, Paterson, June 15, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Denny’s Restaurant, 1301A George Washington Way, Richland, June 14, routine (0 red, 13 blue)
El Jazmin (store), 704 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Golden Palace, 1185 George Washington Way, Richland, June 14, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Homewood Suites Richland, 1060 George Washington Way, Richland, June 14, second follow-up to April 4 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Horn Rapids Golf Course, 2800 Clubhouse Lane, Richland, June 15, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
Isla Bonita, 1524 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 8, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
J&M Gourmet Mushrooms (demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 9, first follow-up to June 2 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jack In The Box, 1491 Tapteal Drive, Kennewick, June 12, first follow-up to May 9 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Jimmy John’s, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, June 8, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Lep-re-Kon, 620 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 13, routine, meat (0 red, 0 blue), store (0 red, 0 blue)
Prosser Falls Alternative High School, 1500 Grant Ave., Prosser, June 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Rocco’s Pizza, 6415 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 16, first follow-up to April 18 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Safeway, 1803 George Washington Way, Richland, June 13, routine, bakery (0 red, 0 blue), produce (15 red, 0 blue), Starbucks (10 red, 0 blue)
Shopko, 471 Wine Country Road, Prosser, June 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Shrub Steppe Brewing LLC, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland, June 15, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Starbucks Coffee, 7600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 12, first follow-up to April 6 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sub Factory, 1819 George Washington Way, Richland, June 13, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Subway, 93 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 12, first follow-up to April 24 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 6607 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 12, second follow-up to April 26 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Toyota of Tri-Cities, 6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Uptown Bar & Grill, 1373 George Washington Way, Richland, June 8, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Venezia Ristorante, 1369 George Washington Way, Richland, June 15, routine (20 red, 5 blue)
Water 2 Wine Cruises, 4580 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, June 8, first follow-up to April 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Zip’s, 1123 Lee Blvd., Richland, June 19, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
