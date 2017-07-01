Several people appear to have escaped injury Saturday evening after their Toyota Camry drove off Highway 240 and rolled through the fence into Columbia Park.
Several people appear to have escaped injury Saturday evening after their Toyota Camry drove off Highway 240 and rolled through the fence into Columbia Park. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald
Several people appear to have escaped injury Saturday evening after their Toyota Camry drove off Highway 240 and rolled through the fence into Columbia Park. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Local

July 01, 2017 6:01 PM

Car rolls through fence near entrance to Kennewick's Columbia Park

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

Several people appear to have escaped injury after their Toyota Camry drove off Highway 240 and rolled through the fence into Columbia Park.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Washington State Patrol troopers and Kennewick paramedics are at the scene.

Details about what led to the rollover, including whether another vehicle was involved, are unknown at this time.

A witness to the aftermath said the flipped car held at least a woman, man and toddler.

The wreck happened near the park entrance. Traffic initially was reduced to one lane, and was backed up as cars slowly passed the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight 1:02

Car crashes into Kennewick home overnight
PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference 2:00

PUREX tunnel collapse structural integrity analysis press conference
Thunderstorm strikes region 0:52

Thunderstorm strikes region

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos