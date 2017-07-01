Car rolls through fence near entrance to Kennewick's Columbia Park

Several people appear to have escaped injury after their Toyota Camry drove off Highway 240 and rolled through the fence into Columbia Park.
The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Washington State Patrol troopers and Kennewick paramedics are at the scene.
Details about what led to the rollover, including whether another vehicle was involved, are unknown at this time.
A witness to the aftermath said the flipped car held at least a woman, man and toddler.
The wreck happened near the park entrance. Traffic initially was reduced to one lane, and was backed up as cars slowly passed the scene.
Comments