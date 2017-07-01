Pasco semi driver can't stop for traffic, jackknifes truck near East Wenatchee

A Pasco semi driver caused a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on an East Wenatchee highway when his truck jackknifed because he couldn’t stop in time for traffic ahead.
Brian O. Vela, 28, was not hurt in the 4:18 p.m. wreck on Highway 28, nine miles east of East Wenatchee.
However, the driver of a pickup had to be taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
A Washington State Patrol report said Vela was eastbound in a Kenworth semi as he lost control of the truck and crossed into oncoming traffic.
The semi hit a westbound Nissan Frontier driven by Jose Espindola Hinojosa, 63, of Rock Island.
The semi ended up blocking both lanes of travel, while the Nissan came to a stop on the westbound shoulder, the report said.
Troopers are further investigating the cause before deciding whether to pursue charges against Vela.
Comments