Benton City a step closer to sewer upgrade

The Benton County Commission has approved an agreement that will allow Benton City to use rural economic development money to upgrade a sewer lift station to allow commercial development near Interstate 82.
The county initially agreed to fund the Benton City project a year ago when it signed a deal to share $6 million generated by Washington’s. 0.09 percent sales tax rebate to local governments with it and other local cities. Benton City was eligible for about $500,000.
Benton City said the station, officially called the “Force Main Extension, Telemetry and Pump Upgrade Project” to allow development on land south of Interstate 82 it sold to Sun Pacific Energy last year. The current system can be overwhelmed by flood waters.
Sun Pacific plans to construct a gas station, mini mart, restaurant and hotel on the parcel once the upgrade wraps up in next fall.
Comments