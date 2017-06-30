Local

June 30, 2017 3:04 PM

Ridgeline Drive closed for repairs in west Kennewick

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

A section of Ridgeline Drive in the Badger Canyon area of western Kennewick closed Friday after fallout from Monday’s harsh storm left pavement sagging over trenches carrying water and sewer lines.

The city closed a stretch of the road for emergency repairs Friday.

The city said Ridgeline Drive between Clearwater Avenue and Clodfelter Road will remain closed to all but local traffic associated with a church and a neighborhood until further notice. The water and sewer lines are not threatened by the trench failure.

The section of Ridgeline Drive typically carries 3,100 vehicles per day and is not the stretch that passes near Southridge High School.

