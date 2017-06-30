So Big by Edna Ferber
So Big by Edna Ferber
So Big by Edna Ferber

Local

June 30, 2017 12:50 PM

Tri-City Book Groups

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪  Kennewick branch

1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

(7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)

▪  Pasco branch

1320 W. Hopkins, conference room. Call: Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

(1 p.m. third Wednesday of month)

July 19: The Train to Crystal City: FDR’s Secret Exchange Program by Jan Jarboe Russell

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive. Call Lisa Adams, 509942-7678.

(6:30 p.m. third Monday of month)

July 17: Candide by Voltaire

Thursday Afternoon Book Group

955 Northgate Drive, Richland. Call Evelyn Painter for location, 509-420-4811.

(1 p.m. third Thursday of the month)

Sept. 21: Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

(7 p.m. last Thursday of the month)

July 27: So Big by Edna Ferber

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St. Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

(10 a.m. fourth Thursday of the month)

July 27: The Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

(1 p.m. first Thursday of the month)

July 6: The Nightingale by Kristen Hannah

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland.

(7 p.m. first Friday of the month)

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

(6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month)

To include your book group in this listing, email news@tricityherald.com.

