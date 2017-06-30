Awards and achievements published June 30

Awards and achievements
▪ Katie L. Beaumier of Richland was named to the Clarkson University, Potsdam, N.Y., dean's list for spring semester. She is a freshman majoring in chemical engineering,
▪ The following students were named to the Montana State University, Bozeman, undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester.
Kennewick — Victoria Bamer
Pasco — Trenton Steach
Prosser — John Hanlon
Richland — Zane Ashford, Nickolas Avila, Andrew Bauer, Whitney Kieffer, Trevor Morrow
Walla Walla — Kassidy Bruhn, Dominique Cox, Benjamin Miedema
▪ Larry Price-Lomas of Kennewick graduated from William Woods University, Fulton, Mo., with a bachelor’s degree, majoring in sports management.
▪ Becky Lindsey of Walla Walla received a bachelor of arts in communication studies from Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches, Texas, during the May commencement exercises. Lindsey graduated from the College of Liberal and Applied Arts.
▪ Cameron Perry of Richland was named on the dean’s list at the College of Engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison, for the spring semester.
Hanford High grad receives WWU research award
Western Washington University student Kelly Yokuda received the $4,000 Elwha Undergraduate Research Award for the 2016-17 school year.
The Elwha Undergraduate Research Award is awarded to an undergraduate student within Western’s College of Science and Engineering to pursue research in the chemistry program. She graduated from Hanford High School in 2015 and is the daughter of Satoru and Eileen Yokuda of Richland.
Hanford High grad accepted into Naval Academy
Hanford High School graduate Matthew Brink was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2021 on June 29 in Annapolis, Md. Brink is the son of Frederick and Monica Brink of West Richland. Brink’s father is also a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1978.
Comments