Rummage sale Saturday to benefit cancer patients, survivors

A rummage sale to benefit Warrior Sisterhood, a program of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave, Kennewick.
Items for sale include clothing (kids and adults), toys, books, puzzles, bikes, household items, blankets, curtains, furniture, strollers, lamps, luggage and baby items.
There will also be a silent auction for a handmade patriotic quilt.
All proceeds will benefit Warrior Sisterhood, which aims to empower local women fighting cancer and cancer survivors. The nonprofit delivers gift bags to patients undergoing chemotherapy, provides Visa gift cards to newly diagnosed women under 40 and offers monthly support group meetings.
Learn more about the group at tccancer.org/warrior-sisterhood or on Facebook, or send email to tcwarriorsisterhood@gmail.com.
