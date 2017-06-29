This handmade patriotic quilt will be offered up at a silent auction during Warrior Sisterhood’s rummage sale fundraiser on July 1. The Helena Quilters’ Guild donated the quilt to the group. One of the guild members is the mother of a Warrior Sisterhood cancer survivor.
This handmade patriotic quilt will be offered up at a silent auction during Warrior Sisterhood’s rummage sale fundraiser on July 1. The Helena Quilters’ Guild donated the quilt to the group. One of the guild members is the mother of a Warrior Sisterhood cancer survivor. Courtesy Warrior Sisterhood

Local

Rummage sale Saturday to benefit cancer patients, survivors

Tri-City Herald

June 29, 2017 8:00 PM

A rummage sale to benefit Warrior Sisterhood, a program of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, is set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 at the Tri-Cities Cancer Center, 7350 W. Deschutes Ave, Kennewick.

Items for sale include clothing (kids and adults), toys, books, puzzles, bikes, household items, blankets, curtains, furniture, strollers, lamps, luggage and baby items.

There will also be a silent auction for a handmade patriotic quilt.

All proceeds will benefit Warrior Sisterhood, which aims to empower local women fighting cancer and cancer survivors. The nonprofit delivers gift bags to patients undergoing chemotherapy, provides Visa gift cards to newly diagnosed women under 40 and offers monthly support group meetings.

Learn more about the group at tccancer.org/warrior-sisterhood or on Facebook, or send email to tcwarriorsisterhood@gmail.com.

