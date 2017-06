Abigail Questale, 9, left, hands tape to Leina Bean, 8, center, as she and her aunt, Alysha Leyva, help build a maze at the Kennewick Mid-Columbia Library branch on Thursday during Marble Run Madness. It’s an activity for 5-12 year olds for the summer reading challenge. The kids work together in teams and create a maze that the marble will roll through. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald