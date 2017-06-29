Grandview area mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquito samples from the Grandview area have tested positive for West Nile virus, officials from Benton County Mosquito Control reported Thursday.
The mosquitoes, collected south of the Yakima River near Grandview, are the agency’s first positive samples this season.
“We have treated the area and will continue to monitor it,” the agency wrote on Facebook.
West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes who feed on infected birds and then bite other animals and people.
Most people who contract the virus don’t become sick, but about some develop a fever and other symptoms, such as fever and body aches. In rare instances, West Nile can be fatal.
Authorities recommend taking steps to prevent mosquito bites, including draining standing water around the home, securing doors and windows, using an approved insect repellent and wearing long sleeves, pants and a hat when mosquitoes are around.
Comments