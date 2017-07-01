Letter: Our freedom is unique throughout the world and history

Somehow this Independence Day means more to me. With so much unnecessary rhetoric we are experiencing toward one another, we need to remember why we have an Independence Day. We wouldn’t have had the first one, except for those who lost their lives fighting for it, earning freedom that since has been defended over and over by blood and sacrifice.
President Reagan so aptly said it, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the blood stream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” So the battle to preserve it continues forever!
The founders of this land sacrificed their lives to bring us the Declaration of Independence, and our freedom is unique throughout the world and history. Patriotism seems to be dissolving in the hearts of our generations, where fireworks are the prime reason for the Fourth of July celebrations.
Apathy and greed seem to creep into our walls of freedom more and more. But freedom wins. We have to believe that. History says so!
We still enjoy the freedom to celebrate the Fourth of July, fly our flags and have picnics. We must pray that God continues to bless our nation and will control whatever our destinies are in this “God Blessed America,” the land that we love!
Bettye Samuel, Kennewick
