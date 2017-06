Justus Teas, 5, of Pasco, steps down from a B-17G Flying Fortress on Wednesday during The Wings of Freedom tour in Pasco. Walk-through tours are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 29 to July 2. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger. No reservation is needed. See a video at tricityherald.com/video Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald