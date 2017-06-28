On farmland near Plymouth, teens learn lessons of faith, service

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Thunderstorm strikes region Pause 0:55 Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments 0:55 Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library 2:18 Meet America’s New Astronauts 0:09 Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:48 A new chef in The Kitchen 1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 1:01 Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Church leader Byron Burrup shares about the lessons learned by about 130 teens from the Richland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their four-day trek near Plymouth. Pioneer trek reenactments are a tradition in the church designed to give teens a taste of what their ancestors experienced on their journey to Utah in the late 19th century. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Church leader Byron Burrup shares about the lessons learned by about 130 teens from the Richland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their four-day trek near Plymouth. Pioneer trek reenactments are a tradition in the church designed to give teens a taste of what their ancestors experienced on their journey to Utah in the late 19th century. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald