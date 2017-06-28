Fireworks sales begin in Richland

Jacob Brazeau, left, and Jack Vannice set up to sell fireworks Wednesday outside Ace Hardware on George Washington Way in Richland.
The money raised goes to Christ the King Catholic Church in Richland for an upcoming mission trip.
Firework sales started Wednesday around the state, including in Benton City, Richland and West Richland.
It is illegal to shoot off or even possess fireworks in Pasco, Connell, Franklin County, Kennewick and Prosser.
The maximum fine for illegally discharging or possessing fireworks is $1,000 each time.
Sales are legal in Burbank, but Walla Walla County has shortened the sales window. Stands are not allowed to open until 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
And while the fireworks you buy in Benton City and Richland are legal to be set off in the unincorporated areas of Benton County, purchases made in West Richland can’t cross into rural county areas for use because some of the items are banned.
Rules vary around the state and region.
Here are five safety tips from the Red Cross for people setting fireworks off at home:
▪ Never give fireworks to small children, and always follow the instructions on the packaging.
▪ Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
▪ Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
▪ Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight a “dud.”
▪ Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
