Campfires will be prohibited starting June 30 on Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife land in Eastern Washington.
Campfires will be prohibited starting June 30 on Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife land in Eastern Washington. File The News Tribune
Campfires will be prohibited starting June 30 on Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife land in Eastern Washington. File The News Tribune

Local

June 27, 2017 7:29 PM

Leave the s’mores at home. Campfires banned in E. Washington

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Campfires will not be allowed on Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife land in Eeastern Washington under an emergency rule starting Friday.

Fires, including campfires in fire rings, are prohibited, but personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Smoking will be allowed only in enclosed vehicles.

Operating a motor vehicle off developed roads will be prohibited. Parking must be in designated areas or areas without vegetation within 10 feet of roadways.

Chainsaws also will be prohibited.

Fireworks are banned year-round.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thunderstorm strikes region

Thunderstorm strikes region 0:52

Thunderstorm strikes region
Mariachi and More Festival 0:45

Mariachi and More Festival
Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments 0:55

Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos