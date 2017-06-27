Leave the s’mores at home. Campfires banned in E. Washington

Campfires will not be allowed on Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife land in Eeastern Washington under an emergency rule starting Friday.
Fires, including campfires in fire rings, are prohibited, but personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.
Smoking will be allowed only in enclosed vehicles.
Operating a motor vehicle off developed roads will be prohibited. Parking must be in designated areas or areas without vegetation within 10 feet of roadways.
Chainsaws also will be prohibited.
Fireworks are banned year-round.
