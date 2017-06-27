Dozens of Tri-City homes damaged during intense lightning storm

Homeowner David Miller, right, walks behind Shawn Ingroum, an employee of Huckaby’s Tree Service in Richland, as he inspects a casualty from Monday night’s thunderstorm, a downed blue spruce tree. Ingroum was called to provide an estimate for removal of the 45-foot tall tree that is partially blocking the street in front of the home at 165 Edgewood Drive in south Richland. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald