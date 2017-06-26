Williams, Laurie - Tri-City
Local

June 26, 2017 10:00 PM

Watch Tri-City #CrazyStorm videos

Tri-City Herald

Tri-Citians captured videos of the wild lightning strikes and the flooding aftermath from Monday night’s storm.

Pasco police Officer Wakeman was monitoring Monday night’s lightning storm when a bolt struck near Irrigation Specialists on Fourth Avenue in Pasco near Interstate 182.

Herald reader Brad Fisher shared footage of water rushing through his yard.

Other videos show the storm rolling into the Mid-Columbia.

Send us your videos and photos from the storm to www.tricityherald.com/sendphoto.

