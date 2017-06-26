CrazyStorm causes havoc around the Mid-Columbia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Thunderstorm strikes region Pause 0:55 Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments 0:55 Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library 2:18 Meet America’s New Astronauts 0:09 Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:48 A new chef in The Kitchen 1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 0:55 Habitat hands over keys to 102nd family 0:17 Kennewick police find water pipe break 1:01 Hatcher appointed as Benton County sheriff Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

You didn't need to have a house on the lake. Monday's short buy furious thunderstorm dropped a lake of water on the Tri-Cities, creating flooding throughout the area. Brad Fisher Courtesy video