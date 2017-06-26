CrazyStorm causes havoc around the Mid-Columbia

A lightning strike started a house fire in South Richland Monday as a severe thunderstorm moved through the region. Emergency services report fires, floods and mayhem throughout the Mid-Columbia. The National Weather Service in Pendleton issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area through 9:45 p.m. Avoid flood areas and stay indoors.
Follow the storm on Twitter at #CrazyStorm.
Here’s a roundup of what some people are posting to Twitter and Facebook. Send photos to news@tricityherald.com
Richland Walmart fireworks stand@TriCityHerald pic.twitter.com/uH5d0tuZFQ— Disgruntled IT Girl (@Shy_Fox_) June 27, 2017
Wondering if I should start building an ark now. #crazystorm— Luminous Moose (@higley) June 27, 2017
