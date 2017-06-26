Week in photos June 25-July 1, 2017

June 26, 2017 - Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin's Jahayra Ruiz and Valeria Alvarez dance folklórico during the Mariachi and More Festival at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Sunday afternoon. Folklórico is a traditional Mexican dance that emphasize local folk culture.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 26, 2017 - Sarah Lingley, right, leads a hike up Shriner Peak in Mount Rainier National Park during a recent Wild Goddess Weekend excursion through her company, Thrive Fitness Adventures. Fellow hikers are, from left, Michelle Conlay, Courtney Flatt and Erika Zink.
Tri-City Herald
Sara Schilling
June 26, 2017 - Hikers scramble across logs and boulders along Devil’s Creek at the exit to the younger cave.
Courtesy Paul Krupin
June 26, 2017 - Platforms offer views of the ravine at the exit to the main Boulder Cave.
Courtesy Paul Krupin
June 26, 2017 - Hundreds gathered Sunday at the Islamic Center of Tri-Cities in West Richland to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. One of the pillars of Islam, Ramadan is a holy month marked with special prayers, charity and fasting.
Courtesy of Sabiha Khan
June 25, 2017 - A large fire heavily damaged the “D” building at Tanglewood Apartments on North Arthur Street in Kennewick on Saturday. One resident was taken to the hospital, and all 24 units were evacuated.
Courtesy of Joe Quigley
June 25, 2017 - A large fire heavily damaged the “D” building at Tanglewood Apartments in Kennewick on Saturday.
Courtesy of Joe Quigley
June 25, 2017 - “Wanderland” recently appeared on the old school bus that’s often used as a photo prop for travelers to Palouse Falls and Washington State University Pullman.
Courtesy Lee Ann Blankenship
June 25, 2017 - The old school bus abandoned south of Washtucna has become something of a roadside attraction.
Courtesy Lee Ann Blankenship
June 25, 2017 - Dr. Sheila Dunlap speaks to Trios Health’s latest graduating class of medical residents on Friday outside of the hospital. Dr. Jeff McDannel, center, is staying in the Tri-Cities and will become a Trios hospitalist.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald