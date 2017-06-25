The “D” building at Tanglewood Apartments in Kennewick caught fire Saturday morning.
The “D” building at Tanglewood Apartments in Kennewick caught fire Saturday morning. Courtesy of Joe Quigley
The “D” building at Tanglewood Apartments in Kennewick caught fire Saturday morning. Courtesy of Joe Quigley

Local

June 25, 2017 5:33 PM

No word yet on cause of Kennewick apartment blaze

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

An apartment building that caught fire Saturday morning in Kennewick remains out of commission.

After firefighters extinguished the large blaze in the “D” building at the Tanglewood Apartments off North Arthur Street, crews worked to stabilize the heavily-damaged structure. By Monday, fire investigators should be able to get inside the building to do their work, said Capt. Nathan Rabe of the Kennewick Fire Department.

It’s unclear at this point what sparked the blaze, which broke out a little before 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived, several units were burning.

About four units sustained fire damage, with another four or five sustaining water damage, an official said at the scene.

The building has 24 apartment units total. All the of that building’s residents are displaced for the moment. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is providing assistance.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Mariachi and More Festival

Video: Mariachi and More Festival 0:45

Video: Mariachi and More Festival
Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments 0:55

Video: Fire aftermath at Tanglewood Apartments
Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library 0:55

Video: Toddler's memory honored at Richland Library

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos