No word yet on cause of Kennewick apartment blaze

An apartment building that caught fire Saturday morning in Kennewick remains out of commission.
After firefighters extinguished the large blaze in the “D” building at the Tanglewood Apartments off North Arthur Street, crews worked to stabilize the heavily-damaged structure. By Monday, fire investigators should be able to get inside the building to do their work, said Capt. Nathan Rabe of the Kennewick Fire Department.
It’s unclear at this point what sparked the blaze, which broke out a little before 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived, several units were burning.
About four units sustained fire damage, with another four or five sustaining water damage, an official said at the scene.
The building has 24 apartment units total. All the of that building’s residents are displaced for the moment. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is providing assistance.
