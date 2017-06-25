9 restaurants face re-inspection in latest health department reviews

Nine area restaurants and food retailers rated follow-up inspections in this week’s roundup of Benton-Franklin Health District reports.

The district’s food safety team inspects more than 1,000 licensed food service establishments for sanitation, cleanliness and food handling procedures and knowledge. Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale. Red points reflect more serious violations.

Any establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection or 10 or more on a follow-up is subject to another visit by the health inspectors.

In this week’s report, six establishments earned perfect scores with no points for red or blue violations.

Past restaurant inspections can be viewed on the Benton-Franklin Health District’s website at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.

Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Ameristar, 999 Queensgate Drive, Richland, June 6, routine (30 Red, 3 Blue)

Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improperly disposing of potentially unsafe food, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).

Circle K, 4823 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, June 5, routine (25 Red, 3 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper reheating procedures, thermometer not being used.

Circle K, 660 S. Columbia Ave., Connell, June 3, routine (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink, thermometer not being used.

DQ Dairy Queen, 91 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 6, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).

El Guero Tacos Garcia (Mobile), 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, June 5, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant #3, 5210 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 58, routine (40 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).

McCorkle’s Market, 14601 N. Rothrock Road, Prosser, June 7, first follow-up to April 19 routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, thermometer not being used.

Quality Inn, 7901 W. Quinault Ave., Kennewick, June 8, routine (30 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.

Taco Time, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, June 6, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

24 Bones Chiropractic, 10121 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 8 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Brookdale Meadow Springs, 770 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 6, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Buffalo Wild Wings, 8551 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, June 6, routine (10 Red, 3 Blue)

Chicos Tacos/Tecate Grill, 7704 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, June 8, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland, June 6, first follow-up to May 10 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Circle K, 4805 Road 68, Pasco, June 5, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)

Columbia Sun RV Resort, 103907 Wiser Parkway, Kennewick, June 8, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

DQ Dairy Queen, 1313 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 6, routine (5 Red, 7 Blue)

Domino’s Pizza, 1408 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 6, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)

Fieldstone Grandridge, 7255 W. Grandridge, Kennewick, June 8, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)

Little Caesar’s, 234 Symons St., Richland, June 6, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Smoovies in the Park (Mobile), Howard Amon Park, Richland, May 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

T/C Girls Fast Pitch Softball, 1500 Jadwin Ave., Richland, May 27, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Tropical Snow (Mobile), Howard Amon Park, Richland, May 27, (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Whitstran Child Development Center, 101001 W. Foisy Road, Prosser, June 7, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)