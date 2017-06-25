Eid al-Fitr celebration in West Richland

Hundreds gathered Sunday at the Islamic Center of Tri-Cities in West Richland to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. One of the pillars of Islam, Ramadan is a holy month marked with special prayers, charity and fasting.
Courtesy of Sabiha Khan
