June 25, 2017 9:50 AM

Candidate plans Richland health care town hall

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

Christine Brown, candidate for the 4th Congressional District, plans a town hall meeting on health care Monday in Richland.

Comments from the meeting will be sent to Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, both D-Wash., and Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. Brown is running for the position now held by Newhouse.

The town hall follows the release of the Senate health care proposal on Thursday.

Brown said working poor and low income families and residents — including older and disabled people and veterans — could lose health care.

In addition, the Senate proposal could lead to job losses in health services, hospitals would struggle with uncompensated care, and public education on health issues would be set back, she said.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the union hall at 2505 Duportail St. Brown also plans a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center in Yakima.

