Wildhorse Casino hosting career fair June 27

Wildhorse Resort & Casino in Pendleton will host a Career Fair from 2-6 p.m. on June 27 in Cayuse Hall.
The fair, free and open to the public, is intended to showcase full-time and part-time jobs at the resort property, including slot operations, hotel, table games, bingo, security, golf, gift shop and administration.
Application stations will be available and résumés will be accepted, with departments ready to conduct pre-interviews on the spot.
Most positions require applicants be at leat 18 years old. Minimum age for gaming positions is 21.
For more information, visit wildhorseresort.com or call Dorothy Cyr at 541-966-1581.
