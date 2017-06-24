Pasco man remains hospitalized after Friday wreck in vintage car

A 61-year-old Pasco man remained hospitalized Saturday after the vintage car he was riding in rolled on Highway 240 in Kennewick the day before.
Brent A. Richmond was in stable condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was a passenger in a 1935 Chevrolet sedan headed east on the highway about 4:45 p.m. Friday, the Washington State Patrol reported.
The car’s driver, Randy J. Marquard, 50, of Burbank, turned abruptly to the left and the car rolled into the median just past Columbia Center Boulevard, the state patrol said.
Marquard also was taken to Kadlec, where he was treated and later released.
Troopers said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the wreck.
